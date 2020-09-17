DeWine signs three bills into law
(The Center Square) – Gov. Mike DeWine signed a trio of bills into law, and each will take effect in 90 days.
House Bill 203, sponsored by state Rep. Scott Lipps, R-Franklin, stipulates requirements for mobile dental facility operations, while House Bill 341, sponsored by state Rep. Timothy Ginter, R-Salem, relates to the administration of addiction treatment drugs.
Meanwhile, House Bill 272, sponsored by state Reps. Scott Oelslager, R–North Canton, and Brett Hudson Hillyer, R-Uhrichsville, expands court jurisdiction to include any constitutional basis. It also “ensures that no one can cancel or postpone an election, other than through legislation,” Senate President Larry Obhof, R-Medina, said on Facebook.
Liston opposes proposed ‘Restore Ohio Now’ legislation
(The Center Square) – A leading House Democrat voiced opposition to a proposed bill that would end an order declaring a state of emergency in Ohio because of COVID-19.
This week, state Rep. Diane Grendell, R-Chesterland, proposed the “Restore Ohio Now” legislation to cancel the state of emergency.
“Every day more than a thousand Ohioans are still getting sick, and dozens are dying from COVID19,” state Rep. Beth Liston, D-Dublin, told The Center Square. “Until that changes, decisions like this should be made by experts in public health, not by career politicians. Ohio’s recovery should be guided by science, not politics.”
Controlling board approves $1 million for Amazon.com project
(The Center Square) – The state Controlling Board approved $1 million in funding to support an Amazon.com Services project in New Albany.
The funding is from a Roadwork Development Grant to be used in the 2021 fiscal year for public roadwork improvements. The improvements include a new road and installing a traffic signal, according to a news release.
“I applaud the Controlling Board for releasing these funds to support the development of infrastructure around the growing Amazon facility,” state Rep. Mark Fraizer, R-Newark, said in a statement. “The project is expected to bring in nearly 1,000 new jobs. I look forward to seeing its completion.”