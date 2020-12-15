(The Center Square) – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a proclamation in an effort to help security at prisons and jails across the state.
DeWine authorized the Ohio National Guard to provide security support at local jails, if needed. Earlier in the pandemic, DeWine ordered the guard into active duty to help the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections with security at state prisons.
DeWine cited the growing spread of coronavirus throughout both the prison population and corrections staff at many state prisons, along with county jails. And, according to the proclamation, county and local governments have asked the state for help at jails because of growing infections among corrections officers.
On Monday, the day vaccines arrived and distribution began in Ohio, DeWine reported 7,875 new reported COVID-19 cases and a 21-day case average of nearly 10,000. Also, the state reported 59 deaths, 291 hospitalizations and 38 ICU admissions over a 24-hour period, all a rise over previously reported numbers.
DeWine said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked the state to participate in an early scaled launch of vaccinations in nursing homes, and Ohio will begin vaccinations in five to 10 nursing homes Friday.
“It was such a moment of hope to watch the healthcare workers begin to get vaccinated,” DeWine said Monday. “Today is the first day of a process that will continue over the months ahead as Ohioans who choose to be vaccinated have their opportunity to receive the vaccine. However, until the vaccine is widely available for all Ohioans who choose to receive it, we must continue to use all available tools to prevent the spread of the virus, like wearing a mask, keeping your distance and washing your hands.”
The state also launched a vaccination dashboard to show the number of people vaccinated in Ohio. It will also have data broken down by demographics and county by county.