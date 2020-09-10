(The Center Square) – More than three months after Dr. Amy Acton resigned as Ohio’s top public health official, Gov. Mike DeWine named a new director of the Ohio Department of Health.
Dr. Joan Duwve, former South Carolina director of public health, takes over the role.
“This unprecedented time calls for true leadership to limit the spread COVID-19 and to save lives,” DeWine said Thursday. “We welcome Dr. Duwve to our team. Her clinical experience and leadership to strengthen public health infrastructure will help guide Ohio as we navigate through this pandemic and modernize Ohio’s public health.”
A graduate of North Olmsted High School and The Ohio State University, Duwve received a masters of public health from the University of Michigan and her medical doctor degree from Johns Hopkins.
“I am thrilled to return to Ohio, where I grew up,” Duwve said. “Through forging strong partnerships across the state, I firmly believe that together, we can build healthier communities that in turn create greater opportunities for all Ohioans to thrive.”
Acton, who quickly became the state’s public face of the COVID-19 pandemic, was a hero to some and a lightning rod to others as she played a key role in DeWine’s daily briefings as the pandemic grew.
She ordered Ohioans to stay at home and extended social distancing requirements. She also ordered the closing of recreation and entertainment venues. Later, a Northeast Ohio judge blocked the order that closed gyms and health clubs, saying Acton acted in an “impermissibly arbitrary, unreasonable and oppressive manner.”
She also signed orders in the summer that lifted some of the state’s previous restrictions.
She resigned in June but remained a health advisor to DeWine.