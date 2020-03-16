(The Center Square) – While officials in Louisiana and Georgia have opted to delay their primaries because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, officials in several other states, including Ohio, are proceeding as planned with Tuesday’s election.
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee, Illinois Elections Board Chairman Charles Scholz and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a joint statement saying the primary elections would continue.
“As each of our four states prepare for voters to head to the polls on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, we are working closely with our state health officials to ensure that our poll workers and voters can be confident that voting is safe,” they said.
“Unlike concerts, sporting events or other mass gatherings where large groups of people travel long distances to congregate in a confined space for an extended period of time, polling locations see people from a nearby community coming into and out of the building for a short duration,” the four added. “Further, guidance from voting machine manufacturers on how best to sanitize machines, guidance from CDC [Centers for Disease Control] on best practices for hand washing, and guidance from our respective state health officials is being provided to every polling location.”
Of course, the most prominent measure on the ballot is the Democratic presidential primary, which pits former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden against U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
Between Tuesday, after Gov. Mike DeWine issued a state of emergency, and late Friday afternoon, 1,551 Ohioans signed up through LaRose’s office’s website to be poll workers during this week’s election, LaRose’s office said in a statement. Additional poll workers may have signed up through county election offices.
“If you are low-risk and available to work the polls, please [consider] signing up to help,” state Rep. Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, said in a Facebook post. “More poll workers keep more polling locations open, and they allow voters to move through more quickly, limiting the number of individuals congregating in polling locations.”
DeWine has taken several actions to help stop the spread of COVID-19, including banning gatherings of more than 100 people in the state. Meanwhile, Democrats in the state House have called on the governor to create a temporary emergency paid sick leave program.
To help with sanitization efforts around voting, Ohio-based GOJO, which produces sanitizer products, will provide supplies to Stark, Cuyahoga, Summit and Lake counties before election day. LaRose’s office will reimburse county boards of elections for the purchase of supplies, such as sanitizer, disinfectants, disposable gloves and rubbing alcohol, they need to create a “healthy environment” for election day.
“Americans have participated in elections during challenging times in the past, and based on the best information we have from public health officials, we are confident that voters in our states can safely and securely cast their ballots in this election, and that otherwise healthy poll workers can and should carry out their patriotic duties on Tuesday,” the election officials said in their statement.