(The Center Square) - More Ohio students and families working and attending classes from home may soon have better access to broadband internet service.
A Republican-backed bill, which is in committee, introduced in the Ohio General Assembly would provide grants to broadband service providers that would help expand access to areas currently not receiving broadband.
State Reps. Rick Carfagna, R-Genoa Township, and Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, said the legislation, if passed, would create Ohio’s first Residential Broadband Expansion Program. This program would provide funds to companies that find providing broadband access to last-mile connectivity to be cost-prohibitive.
It’s companion bill passed the Senate on Wednesday.
“With so many schools being taught virtually and Ohio’s workers relying on the internet to do their work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, access to high-speed internet is now more essential than ever,” Stewart said in a statement. “The program laid out in this legislation will help ensure Ohioans have the opportunity to experience a wide array of economic, education and social advantages accessed through high-speed internet.”
Currently, about 93% of Ohio residents have access to at least one broadband provider, according to BroadbandNow, a website dedicated to ensuring broadband service for all consumers. While many communities, such as large cities like Columbus, have 100% access, the more sparsely populated counties, such as Adams, Holmes or Monroe, are closer to 50%.
In 2019, a commission led by the Buckeye Hills Regional Council in southeastern Ohio found that nearly 340,000 households – about 1 million residents – in Ohio did not have broadband access.
Grants provided by the state would allow the nearly 250 internet providers to expand into new territories. Just how large these grants will be, however, remains a mystery. BroadbandNow estimates the federal government has granted as much as $148 million into expanding broadband infrastructure in Ohio alone.
“Ohio cannot afford to disregard legitimate concerns over taxpayer resources and the threat of a sustained economic slowdown,” Buckeye Institute research fellow Greg Lawson said. He then added that the bill “should be paid for by reducing state spending in other areas, as Buckeye as recommended.”
Earlier this week, Gov. Mike DeWine included $290 million in his proposed state budget for increased broadband access. House Bill 2 adds $20 million to that.
“The Governor’s executive budget proposal announced this week makes an unprecedented investment into broadband expansion efforts,” Husted said in a statement. “Thanks to Representatives Carfagna and Stewart for leading the charge on this in the Ohio House so we can address the state’s digital divide from all sides… so that unserved and underserved Ohio families can participate in today’s modern economy, modern education system, and modern healthcare system.”