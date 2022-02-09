(The Center Square) – The state of Ohio, sports bettors and the gaming industry is missing an opportunity to cash in on hundreds of millions of dollars as the Cincinnati Bengals prepare for Sunday’s Super Bowl.
If legal sports wagering was in effect now, rather than a year from now as Ohio leaders project, the Buckeye State could have experienced between $70 million-$100 million in wagering on this year’s game, according to PlayOhio.
Gov. Mike DeWine made sports betting legal in Ohio when he signed a bill into law in late December, creating online, retail and kiosk sports gaming throughout the state, but officials believe it could be January 2023 before legal betting begins.
“Obviously, there was no way to know that the Bengals would be in this year’s game. But it’s hard to overlook the fact that this would have been a truly rare opportunity for Ohio’s sports betting industry,” said Eric Ramsey, data analyst for the PlayUSA network. “Ohio bettors will have to wait until next season, and their state stands a great chance of being one of the top drivers of wagering in the U.S. by then.”
The gap between legalization and launch is one of the longest spans among the other 32 states and the District of Columbia that have moved into legal sports betting in some form or another, said Matt Schoch, who oversees PlayOhio.com for the PlayUSA.com Network, a website that provides news, analysis and research on regulated gaming markets in Ohio and across the U.S.
PlayUSA believes Ohio will be one of the largest sports gaming markets in the country despite the delay. It estimates the state could produce as much as $900 million in revenue, $12 billion in wagers and $90 million in state taxes annually in as quickly as three years.
The law creates three types of gaming licenses that last for five years and goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The Ohio Casino Control Commission will oversee the program, and the Ohio Lottery Commission also will play a role.
The licenses include those for mobile apps, brick-and-mortar stores and kiosks at certain lottery retail agents, which includes businesses that hold a specific liquor permit.
The state plans to issue at least 25 mobile betting licenses and 40 brick-and-mortar licenses for places such as casinos and pro sports venues. An unlimited number of licenses for kiosks at places such as bars, restaurants and other places with liquor sales will be available.
The state also plans a 10% tax.