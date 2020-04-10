(The Center Square) – Nineteen manufacturers have partnered with a trio of hospital groups to start large-scale production of face shields.
The manufacturers expect to produce 750,000 to 1 million face shields over five weeks, and the state will add the products to the Ohio Department of Health stockpile.
The production is part of Ohio’s strategy to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) when available and make it when it cannot be purchased.
“These face shields will make a difference as we fight this invisible enemy,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a news release. “...This reinforces what we know about Ohio companies, they are generous and will answer the call when needed.”
As of Thursday, Ohio had 5,512 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 213 deaths.