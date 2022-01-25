(The Center Square) – Political leaders and business groups continue to praise Intel’s announced $20 billion investment in Ohio, but none has been specific about potential tax incentives offered to lure what officials called the largest private investment in state history.
Intel plans to invest in a new computer chip facility in central Ohio that will create 3,000 full-time jobs, 7,000 construction jobs and what Gov. Mike DeWine called tens of thousands of additional indirect and support jobs. The project is expected to add $2.8 billion to the state’s annual gross product.
William Armbruster, Republican press secretary for the Ohio House, said the House continues to work through the state-provided incentive question but a lot of information had to do with the “megaprojects” piece in the state operating budget passed last year.
The “megaprojects” section extended the length of tax credits from 15 to 30 years for projects that contained more than $1 billion in investment.
State officials also have said State Route 161 going into the Columbus-suburb of New Albany will be widened.
Intel’s two-factory chip production plan also depends upon federal legislation known as The Chip Act and the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, supported by U.S. Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio.
The Chip Act would bring $52 billion in new federal money for domestic semiconductor research, design and manufacturing, according to Portman, who along with Brown sent a letter to Senate and House leadership urging quick passage of the Innovation and Competition Act. That legislation passed the Senate last June.
“This legislation would improve our nation’s competitiveness in technology and communications, foreign relations and national security, domestic manufacturing, education, trade, and other important issues,” Portman said.
The nation’s truckers also applauded the Intel project, calling it progress in dealing with supply-chain shortages.
“This is how we climb out from these COVID-induced shortages – by investing in our nation’s supply chain,” said Chris Spear, president and CEO of the American Trucking Association. “The global chip shortage is having a heavy impact on the trucking industry and our ability to meet the economy’s growing freight demands. Thousands of unfinished heavy-duty trucks sit parked in lots across the country waiting for chip-enabled components, and tens of thousands of more existing trucks are sidelined waiting for repair parts. Truckers know how to get a job done better than anyone, but it’s challenging to move more freight with fewer trucks.”
Intel's project, which includes two chip factories, will be built on a nearly 1,000-acre site in Licking County, just east of Columbus. Construction is expected to begin this year with production beginning at the end of 2025.