(The Center Square) – The Ohio Liquor Control Commission will consider an emergency rule limiting sales at businesses statewide that serve alcohol for on-site consumption.
The rule would block the sale of alcohol at these establishments starting at 10 p.m. nightly, and on-premises consumption would be required to end by 11 p.m. Businesses that sell food can continue serving until closing.
“The problem is, bars, by their nature, lend themselves to a revolving door of people in close contact, oftentimes indoors, with interactions between many different people,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a news release. “While this may have been fine during normal times, these are not normal times. We must make a change to curb the social behaviors that will cause this virus to continue to spread.”
DeWine said he requested the emergency rule after outbreaks that officials say are connected to bars across the Buckeye State, including Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo.
The governor also said he plans to ask the commission to raise the number of drinks customers may buy for carryout with a meal from two to three.
If the Ohio Liquor Control Commission approves the emergency rule, DeWine said he will sign an executive order Friday night.
On Thursday, Ohio reported 89,626 “confirmed and probable” cases of COVID-19 and 3,442 “confirmed and probable” deaths from the virus, which originated in China.
Meanwhile, the governor said he will separate his mass gathering guidance into a separate order. Mass gatherings in the state are limited to 10 people.
“We have seen cases in recent weeks where outbreaks have been connected to informal social gatherings like birthday parties, neighborhood gatherings, graduation parties, weddings, funerals, and gatherings at people’s homes,” DeWine said.
“The fact remains that this virus spreads when someone with the virus comes in contact with others who don’t yet have it. When we gather together with people outside our households, we increase the likelihood this virus can spread.”