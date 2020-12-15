(The Center Square) – Ohio lawmakers want to pump more than $2 billion into capital projects around the state to help local communities and serve as a stimulus for local economies.
Hearings began Tuesday on the state’s capital budget, generally approved every two years, and Senate and House leadership expect a full legislature vote Thursday.
The bill would fund improvements to public services and facilities across the state, including schools, roads and bridges, and mental health and addiction facilities.
“The state capital budget plays a major role in making needed improvements to our hometowns while at the same time creating and supporting thousands of jobs,” Senate President Larry Obhor, R-Medina, said. “It’s an immediate stimulus into our local economies, and I appreciate the partnership of the speaker and the administration to get these dollars out expeditiously to communities all across the state.”
The bill includes more than $300 million for local school construction, including renovations and repairs for primary and secondary facilities. The money is in addition to another $300 million approved earlier this year for schools.
Also, the capital budget includes $452 million for projects at public colleges and universities.
“The money to be appropriated by this capital bill will make an important contribution to the work of our local communities to improve, grow and prosper,” House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, said. “Boosting our local economies, especially during the current pandemic and economic slowdown, remains a top priority for this legislature, and I am pleased the House and Senate are working together to help achieve these goals.”
Also included is more than $250 million for dams, parks, trails, waterways and wildlife, along with $280 million for local infrastructure projects. Earlier, the General Assembly approved $255 million for similar infrastructure projects.
“We’ve worked closely with local leaders all over the state to understand what’s needed at home,” Senate Finance Chair Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, said. “This year’s capital bill represents a much-needed investment in our communities as we work together to overcome hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A full list of local projects by county can be found here.