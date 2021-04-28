(The Center Square) – Two Ohio lawmakers want a federal mandate that requires vehicle emission testing in seven northeast Ohio counties repealed, saying it’s a waste of tax dollars.
Reps. Diane Grendell, R-Chesterland, and Gail Pavliga, R-Atwater, introduced a resolution Wednesday calling for the elimination of the E-Check program under the Federal Clean Air Act. The program requires people living in Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties to get vehicles tested every two years to pass emission requirements.
“E-Check imposes a burdensome and costly motor vehicle emissions testing requirements on the citizens of northeast Ohio and wastes their valuable tax dollars,” Grendell said.
Grendell also said the implementation of E-Check costs $10.6 million annually and it affects certain people more than others.
“The E-Check program also disproportionally affects middle to lower classes because they are more likely to own an older vehicle, which may be their only mode of transportation and fails the emission tests, even though these older vehicles are deemed to produce minimal pollution yet fail emissions tests,” Grendell said.
The Clean Air Act requires 31 states and local areas to conduct vehicle inspection and maintenance programs to control vehicle emissions and meet national air quality standards, according to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.
Ohio began using E-Check in 1996 and currently tests cars in seven Ohio counties. It requires testing on vehicles between four and 25 years old.
Air pollution across the country has improved since the 1970s, according to a news release from Grendell. The combined emissions from the six common pollutions had dropped 71% in 2015 because of manufacturing plants shutting down, improvements in car emissions and a higher awareness.
The resolution has 15 cosponsors and awaits its first committee hearing.