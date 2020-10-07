(The Center Square) – Two Ohio lawmakers say Kent State University requires inappropriate reading materials for underaged students, and they want it to stop.
State Reps. Reggie Stoltzfus, R-Paris Township, and Don Jones, R-Freeport, sent a letter Tuesday to Kent State President Todd Diacon, demanding immediate action.
“Quite frankly, it appears Kent State University is awarding college credit for studying porn,” the letter said.
Stoltzfus was recently contacted by the parents of a 17-year-old assigned to read “Anime from Akira to Howl’s Moving Castle: Experiencing Contemporary Japanese Animation.”
The letter says the book contains graphic sexual violence, which is both detailed and glorified. The two legislators noted in the letter the type of material should never be required reading at Ohio’s taxpayer-funded colleges and universities.
While most college students are legally adults, many Ohio high school students enroll in the college credit plus program at colleges and universities around the state. The program allows students in grades 7-12 to earn high school and college credits by taking courses from colleges or universities.
“As you know, I recently contacted Kent State University in good faith after speaking with a parent concerned about the highly inappropriate mandatory reading assigned to his 17-year-old son, who is a high school junior who is taking classes at a KSU branch campus through the college credit plus program,” the letter reads. “The graphic sexual violence detailed and glorified in some of this ‘educational’ material the student’s parent shared with me is deeply disturbing. Just as disturbing is Kent State’s refusal to take any action or make any accommodation for the underage student.”
According to the university, there is an avenue in place to work through student complaints. In a statement, KSU said all students in the College Credit Plus program, as well as their legal guardian, must sign an acknowledgement that materials in a course may include mature adult themes before they enroll in a course.
“A second of the composition course, titled College Writing I: Social Issues through Anime, teaches college-level writing through the prism of critical social issues prevalent in this internationally popular art form, such as mental health challenges, stereotypes, violence and relations between men and women,” the statement read.