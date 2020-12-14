(The Center Square) – Legislation that supporters say would give some Ohio drug offenders a second chance and others say would save taxpayers millions and millions of dollars took a major step forward.
House Bill 1, which has received bipartisan support and backing from a wide variety of groups, unanimously passed the Senate Judiciary Committee and now waits referral to the floor for a full Senate vote.
The sentencing reform bill, first introduced in the House nearly seven months ago, prioritizes rehabilitation by expanding access to drug treatments, according to sponsor State Rep. Paula Hicks-Hudson, D-Toledo.
“I am grateful for the unanimous vote by members of Senate Judiciary Committee as we continue to promise to give Ohioans a second chance at turning their lives around,” Hicks-Hudson said. “This bill is truly one of the pillars for criminal justice reform as we look to address the link between drug addiction and the criminal justice system.”
It’s the idea of drug treatment instead of conviction that drew support from The Buckeye Institute, an independent research and educational think tank based in Columbus.
“Ohio has been the second hardest hit state in the nation by the opiate crisis, even as our strategy for dealing with addiction has largely focused on criminal penalties and, in some cases, incarceration,” Andrew J. Geisler, legal fellow at The Buckeye Institute, testified before the Senate committee. “This approach has proven expensive – an individual prisoner costs the state nearly $30,000 per year – and ineffective – nationally 70% of prisoners are back in the criminal justice system within three years.”
The bill broadens the scope of intervention in lieu of conviction for any case in which the offender alleges drug or alcohol usage was a factor leading to the crime. It also expands record sealing options. Those, according to Geisler, are key.
“Expanding [in lieu of conviction] will help many Ohioans receive the help they need while avoiding a stigmatizing criminal conviction that can reduce employment prospects down the road,” Geisler testified.
However, Geisler believes House Bill 1 does not go far enough, and also voiced support for Senate Bill 3, which reclassifies some drug offenses to misdemeanors.
“Although misdemeanor convictions can still make it harder to find a job, they do not create the most insurmountable hurdle that a felony does,” Geisler said. “Senate Bill 3, paired with House Bill 1, help lower barriers to employment that Ohio public policy has created for those in recovery – an essential step on the long road to recovery.”