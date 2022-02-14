(The Center Square) – Another court ordered redistricting deadline came and went for Ohio, leaving congressional and state legislative maps in limbo as the state’s May 3 primary gets closer.
The General Assembly missed a Sunday deadline to redraw and submit new congressional maps to the Ohio Supreme Court, putting the congressional map in the hands of the Ohio Redistricting Commission for another 30 days.
The commission also has a Thursday deadline to submit its third attempt at state legislative district maps after the first two were declared unconstitutional.
“It is disappointing but not surprising that the legislature missed the Congressional map deadline, given that Republicans never showed Democrats their proposed congressional map and the majority party has purposefully delayed work on these maps throughout this entire process,” House Minority Leader Allison Russo, R-Upper Arlington, said. “As we enter the Redistricting Commission stage, I hope Republican Commissioners are ready to work together to produce the fair, constitutional maps Ohioans deserve.”
No meetings are scheduled on the commission’s website.
A spokesperson for Secretary of State Frank LaRose, who is a member of the commission, said the potential risk for the primaries grows each day maps are not settled.
Candidates have qualified for the May 3 primary, and the General Assembly has given LaRose the ability to make adjustments to deadlines and rules.
“You can’t just flip a switch and have an election. A lot of work goes into certifying candidates, preparing and printing ballots, accommodating overseas military voters, programming and testing machines, and more. If you compare that process with the Court’s timeline for resolving the redistricting litigation, it becomes less likely with each passing day that Ohioans will have the high-quality election they deserve,” said Rob Nichols, LaRose’s spokesperson.
The commission had asked the Supreme Court to stay its decision regarding the state legislative maps until after the November general election, allowing both primaries and the general election to take place under the recently passed maps and deciding their constitutionality after the election.
The court denied that request, saying the General Assembly could fix any issues.
“We have a duty to tell the General Assembly that there’s risk in running an election on an expedited timeframe, and that’s what we’re doing,” Nichols said. “We have the best election officials in the nation, and we have absolute confidence in their ability to manage these unprecedented circumstances. But this is somewhat like trying to fly and land planes in a storm. We’re not saying it can’t be done, just that there’s a higher degree of risk.”