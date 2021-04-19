(The Center Square) – Ohio lawmakers begin extensive hearings on the state budget this week after spending months working on COVID-19 reaction and recovery, criminal justice reforms and transportation issues.
The Senate General Government Budget Committee, along with the Health, Local Government and Elections, Primary and Secondary Education and Workforce and Higher Education committees, are expected throughout the week to examine parts of budget proposals from Gov. Mike DeWine and lawmakers.
Hearings are expected to continue into May. The Ohio Legislature must pass a balanced budget and have it signed by the governor before July 1. Lawmakers passed a more than $8 billion state transportation budget last month.
“The state budget is one of the most complex and important pieces of legislation we will consider throughout this General Assembly,” Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima said. “I trust the Senate will work diligently, efficiently and transparently to provide our great state with an operating budget that is both balanced and fiscally responsible, keeping the hard-working taxpayers of this state in mind with each decision made.”
House Republicans presented a two-year state budget plan a week ago that includes a 2% personal income tax cut and changes to the way schools are funded in Ohio. That proposal could mean an additional $2 billion for schools over the next six years.
Budget hearings began last week with testimony from several state departments supporting DeWine’s proposal.
The Senate Finance Committee held two days of hearings on the overall budget, beginning with Kim Murnieks, director of the Office of Budget and Management, reviewing last year and outlining DeWine’s budget proposal.
Murnieks characterized the plan as conservative, balanced and one that does not raise taxes. It uses money saved by reducing state payroll, refinancing and restructuring state debt and an upswing in sales tax revenue to offset any need for tax increases, she said.
“I look forward to the budget making its way to the Senate for a thorough and transparent debate on topics impacting Ohioans,” said Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, chair of the Senate Finance Committee. “Given the short time frame we have to review the bill, our Finance Committee will work in coordination with our other committees, allowing us to have focused discussions.”