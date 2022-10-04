(The Center Square) – A Republican Ohio state senator wants to update the parental leave policy for state workers and double paid leave.
Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, introduced Senate Bill 360, saying she wants the state to set an example for other workplaces around Ohio.
"My hope is that this legislation will not only provide a strong start for growing families, but also set a standard for others to address the needs of new parents working for their organization," Gavarone said. "The hard-working men and women serving the state of Ohio should be afforded the opportunity to serve their own family as well."
State law, which Gavarone says has not been updated in nearly 25 years, allows paid parental leave for state employees after a two-week waiting period. That’s followed by four weeks at a reduced rate of pay.
SB 360, which has yet to be assigned to a committee, expands paid parental leave from six weeks to 12 for parents of newborns or adopted children. It also eliminates the two-week waiting period employees must take to have access to leave.
In March, following Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s state of the state address, Senate and House Democrats included paid family leave in their priorities during the current General Assembly session.
Democrats introduced a bill in the current House session that would have created the Ohio Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program that would have provided paid family leave for newborns and adopted children. It would have also provided support for medical emergencies and caring for sick loved ones.
Under the Democratic lawmakers’ plan, all Ohio workers would have access to 12 weeks of family and medical leave benefits. Funding would come entirely from employee premiums deducted from wages. The premium amount would be determined following an actuarial evaluation conducted by the director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
The Democrats’ plan was based on legislation from Colorado, which estimated the total cost to an employee to be about $25 to $30 per year.
The same legislation was introduced in 2020 and 2021, failing to pass each year.
No fiscal notes have been included with SB 360; Gavarone’s office did not respond to emails concerning the cost to the state to expand leave.