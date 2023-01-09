(The Center Square) – After the Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals more than a week ago, an Ohio lawmaker wants to require AED devices at all public and private schools and all public recreational facilities across the state.
Back in a new session in the General Assembly, Rep. Richard Brown, D-Canal Winchester, wants to use Hamlin’s situation in Cincinnati on Jan. 2, when he collapsed on the field after making a tackle.
Hamlin’s heart stopped, and trainers and paramedics quickly administered CPR followed by defibrillation with an AED. His pulse returned and he was taken to a Cincinnati hospital. Doctors have said he continues to improve but remains in critical condition.
“Recently, we saw Damar Hamlin, safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapse on the field here in Ohio due to sudden cardiac arrest after suffering a traumatic blow to the left area over his heart. Thankfully, medical teams on site revived him with the use of an AED and CPR,” Brown said. “Sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of sudden death in young athletes. This is not about if, but when. I want to make sure we are putting our students, families, schools and organizations in the best position possible to handle these situations when they arise.”
Brown introduced the same bill during the last session. It received one hearing in the House Primary and Secondary Education Committee, and only Brown testified. There was no analysis on from the Ohio Legislative Commission to determine the cost of the proposed legislation.
Brown said he plans to reintroduce the bill to require AEDs in all public schools, chartered nonpublic schools, community schools, STEM schools, college-prep boarding schools and public recreation facilities as soon as practical.