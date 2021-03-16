(The Center Square) – While Gov. Mike DeWine announced plans to make every Ohioan age 16 and older eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, a group of Ohio lawmakers want to end the state’s mask mandate.
Two dozen Republican lawmakers signed on as co-sponsors to Rep. Jena Powell’s bill that ends the statewide mask mandate. It also would stop DeWine from reissuing it without approval from the General Assembly.
“Sixteen states currently do not have a statewide mask mandate,” said Powell, R-Arcanum. “These states are thriving economically, mentally and emotionally.”
House Bill 202 does not include an emergency clause, meaning it would take 90 days from DeWine’s signature for it to become law. DeWine has said he hopes all health orders will end this summer.
“Cases are decreasing dramatically, and vaccine distribution is increasing rapidly,” Powell said. “This bill supports individual freedom, and allows Ohioans to make the choice of whether or not they voluntarily want to wear a mask.”
Speaking Tuesday at the opening of FEMA’s first Ohio mass vaccine site at Cleveland State University, DeWine said vaccines will be available for those age 40 and older beginning Friday. All Ohioans age 16 and older will be eligible March 29 to be vaccinated, he said.
Powell’s bill follows House and Senate passage of Senate Bill 22, which limits the governor’s and health director’s authority to enact emergency health orders without legislative oversight. DeWine, who vetoed a similar bill in December, also is expected to veto SB 22.
Senate President Matt Huffman, R-Lima, has said he quickly will schedule a veto override vote if it happens again, and House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, said the chamber also has enough votes to override the veto.
SB 22, if signed or a veto is overridden, creates a bipartisan committee that would have the authority to rescind an executive order issued by the governor or a special standing order or rule issued by the Ohio Department of Health for preventing the spread of a contagious disease.
It also allows the General Assembly to rescind health orders by resolution, allows individuals to sue to the state over orders and stops local health departments from closing schools on their own, putting the decision into the hands of school boards.
Powell’s bill has not been assigned to a committee.