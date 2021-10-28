(The Center Square) – An Ohio lawmaker has challenged legislators around the country to sit with law enforcement personnel and first responders before following through with talk of defunding police departments.
Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, launched the nationwide challenge at a news conference Wednesday, calling it “#RideAlongAndLearn,” and he hopes it will bring better dialogue between lawmakers, residents, law enforcement and other first responders.
“The law enforcement community is being ‘defunded through the demoralization of their profession,’ ” Ghanbari said. “I am challenging our elected officials and key influencers across the country to spend a shift on a ride-along with their local [law enforcement officers]; it will provide an opportunity to gain an appreciation of their service, sacrifice, training and professionalism.”
Ghanbari said the idea came from his ongoing engagement with law enforcement officials nationwide and his frequent ride-alongs with Ohio State Patrol officers and others throughout his district. He also completed the 36-hour Ohio Volunteer Firefighter course in 2020 in an effort to gain firsthand knowledge of volunteer departments.
“It’s a great idea to have elected officials do ride-alongs and understand what it's like,” said Gary Wolske, president of the Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio. “I think it’s important for them to physically see what goes on during an officer's day-to-day work. It's a different and relevant perspective that will help policymakers at the local, state and national levels.”
Nearly 100 religious leaders called on the city of Columbus last fall to defend the city’s police force. The city put on hold a class of police recruits and used the money elsewhere, but in February it decided to move forward with the new class.
The April shooting death of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant by a Columbus police officer sparked more calls for police reforms from community and national leaders, including Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
State Rep. Phil Plummer, R-Dayton, started working with Attorney General Dave Yost, veteran law enforcement officers, civil rights leaders and law enforcement organizations on police reform legislation DeWine said is expected to be introduced in the General Assembly in the coming days.
That bill, according to DeWine, would increase accountability and transparency with law enforcement by establishing a peace officer oversight board.