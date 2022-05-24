(The Center Square) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday the states submitted a joint grant application for $1.66 billion in federal funds to pay for the majority of the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor project.
The Brent Spence Bridge is a double-decker bridge that connects downtown Cincinnati with its Northern Kentucky suburbs. The span, which carries traffic from Interstates 71 and 75, carries more than 160,000 vehicles daily. That’s double the load the bridge was intended to carry.
For years, officials on both sides of the Ohio River have pushed for a second bridge to alleviate the pressure on the bridge and reduce traffic gridlock that can cause substantial delays on both sides.
Under the plan submitted in the states’ 28-page proposal, the new bridge would carry interstate highway traffic, while the Brent Spence would transition into a local access bridge. The states also plan to widen interstate highways by a lane both ways.
The states expect the entire project to cost $2.96 billion, with federal funds covering more than $2 billion. According to a project timeline in the proposal, construction would start by the end of 2024, and the entire project would take about seven years to complete.
The states would split the cost of the bridge while each state would then cover the costs for the necessary roadwork on their own.
Beshear, a Democrat, said the states have a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to better the lives of millions who use the corridor.
“I pledged to fight for every available federal dollar and have a shovel-ready project once funding is secured,” Beshear said. “The time is now to invest in transformative infrastructure that supports our growing workforce and safe travel along one of the nation’s most important commerce corridors.”
Beshear has stated he wants to build the new bridge without adding tolls.
Officials touted the bridge as a key link not just for interstate commerce but also international trade since I-75 runs from Detroit to Miami. It’s estimated that it carries about 3 percent of the country’s gross domestic product annually.
“The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor is a vital centerpiece to the interstate system of the United States, and we are optimistic that the federal government will recognize the importance of this project for both our national economy and national security,” DeWine, a Republican, said. “With the current supply chain crisis in our country, the issue of ensuring that this major transportation corridor stays open and moving has never been more urgent.”