(The Center Square) – Ohio’s K-12 schools will stay closed for the remainder of the current school year in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Mike DeWine announced.
“We balanced many issues in arriving at this decision,” DeWine said in a news release. “In the end, I believe this is what is best to protect the health of our children, our teachers, and our administrators.”
The move comes as the state works to reopen starting May 1. Despite making an announcement about the current school year, the state has not decided whether schools will reopen in the fall.
“I am confident that our education community will continue to work cooperatively to provide Ohio students with the best possible experience given the circumstances for the remainder of this school year,” Paolo DeMaria, Ohio’s superintendent of public instruction, said in a statement.
“We are going to get through this the same way we’ve gotten this far – together,” DeMaria added. “We also understand that there will be many questions stemming from today’s announcement. The Ohio Department of Education remains committed to providing answers as they become available.”
The Ohio Education Association (OEA) applauded the announcement.
“The OEA appreciates the Governor’s leadership in making decisions focused on the health and safety of all Ohioans as our state faces the continued challenge of dealing with the COVID-19 public health pandemic,” OEA President Scott DiMauro said in a statement. “While our members deeply miss interacting with students in person, OEA’s top priority is the health and safety of our students, members and the communities we serve.”
As of Monday, Ohio had 12,919 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 509 confirmed and probable deaths, officials said.
More than 3,300 inmates in state prisons — including 1,950 at Marion Correctional Institution and 1,163 at Pickaway Correctional Institution — have tested positive for COVID-19, according to numbers from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction (ODRC). More than 300 prison staff members have also tested positive.
In Washington, U.S. Reps. Joyce Beatty, Marcia Fudge, Marcy Kaptur and Tim Ryan, all Democrats from Ohio, were among a group of 48 members of Congress to call for more tax dollars to go toward helping students and teachers adapt to online learning during the pandemic.
“As the public health crisis continues to worsen, a growing number of states and cities across the country are issuing stay-at-home orders and closing schools,” the members wrote in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California.
“To ensure equal learning opportunities during the pandemic, schools are increasingly adopting distance learning strategies to bring the classroom into students’ homes,” they added. “However, this can prove challenging for many high poverty urban and rural school districts that may lack the resources to connect disadvantaged students to digital devices or high-speed internet.”