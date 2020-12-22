(The Center Square) – What the Ohio General Assembly has yet to do, an Ohio judge did instead.
Following arguments Monday, Franklin County Judge Chris Brown ruled in favor of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, along with the cities of Columbus and Cincinnati, and blocked subsidies that would be added to every power bill in the state beginning Jan. 1.
“Today’s ruling proves that the powerful can be held accountable and that corruption will be rooted out,” Yost said. “Everybody who pays an electric bill whether for their own home or a job-sustaining manufacturer, is a winner today. Your pocket will be protected.”
The fees were at the center of House Bill 6, which led to a $60 million bribery and racketeering scandal and the indictment of former Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder.
Throughout the fall, the Ohio House debated several proposals to repeal and replace HB 6. Finally, Jim Hoops, R-Napolean and chair of the Select Committee on Energy Policy and Oversight, introduced House Bill 798, which would delay charges to ratepayers until Jan. 1, 2022 and delay the first disbursement to Energy Harbor by a year, April 2022.
The bill also would add tougher audit provisions and require an annual financial need assessment. It requires an independent, third-party auditor, and Energy Harbor faces the possibility of losing credits if it fails to produce any requested document.
Democrats offered measurers in committee to repeal House Bill 6, along with amendments to Hoops’ proposal that were all rejected. That bill has yet to reach a full floor vote.
Yost filed the state’s lawsuit in February against Energy Harbor, a former subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. Columbus and Cincinnati jointly filed a lawsuit in late October.
“Today’s ruling is a win for all Ohioans,” Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said. “HB 6 was passed through deceit, deception and corruption and this decision means that Ohio ratepayers will keep their hard-earned dollars instead of paying for a massive corporate bailout. We look forward to this case moving forward and we urge the legislature to do the right thing and repeal this law.”