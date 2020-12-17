(The Center Square) – Ohio joined 37 other states Thursday in suing Google for what it says is anticompetitive conduct in violation of the Sherman Act. It’s the second lawsuit Ohio has joined against a massive internet company this month.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, in joining the suit, alleges Google illegally maintains its monopoly power over general search engines and advertising markets with a series of anticompetitive and exclusionary contracts and conducts.
Because of that, according to Yost, the company has deprived consumers of competition that he says could lead to greater choice, innovation and better privacy protections.
“Exclusion and discrimination are by their nature anti-competitive,” Yost said. “When you add those tactics to Google’s dominance, you’re stepping on the market, not competing in it.”
The states’ lawsuit is consistent with the lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice in October, which says Google improperly maintains its monopoly power in general search and search advertising with the use of exclusionary agreements.
However, the states go further by saying the company discriminates against specialized search sites, such as those that provide travel, home repair or entertainment services, and it puts users of its search-advertising management tool at a disadvantage.
In early December, Yost announced the state was joining dozens of other agencies across the U.S. in a lawsuit that takes aim at social media giant Facebook for its size and dominance in the marketplace.
Yost said there have been a number of concerns with the company, founded more than a decade-and-a-half-ago. Among them: anti-competitive allegations, monetizing consumer data, stifling innovation and privacy breaches.
“Facebook’s unchecked power has grabbed an alarming level of control over what we see, say, buy and even who are friends are,” Yost said. “It is a dangerous seduction where we, as consumers, have become the product for Facebook by controlling so many aspects of our lives.”