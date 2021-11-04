(The Center Square) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost joined a lawsuit Thursday with attorneys general from Kentucky and Tennessee to block the Biden administration’s mandate that employees of federal contractors must be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Yost said the mandate would result in the release of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees being held in county jails across the state.
“We have sheriffs that are going to lose a lot of talented deputies to this mandate, and they’ll ultimately give up their contracts to house ICE detainees rather than see that happen,” Yost said. “Forcing that kind of choice on people who dedicate their lives to keeping our communities safe creates a needless situation in which everyone loses.”
Several states, including Missouri, Florida and Nebraska, have sued over the administration’s rule that federal employees and employees of federal contractors be vaccinated by Jan. 4.
President Joe Biden announced in early September the sweeping new COVID-19 vaccination mandates that will force millions of unvaccinated Americans to receive the vaccine, undergo weekly testing or lose their jobs, flipping on a promise the president made in 2020 that he would enact no such mandate.
Yost filed the lawsuit with Geauga County Prosecutor Jim Flaiz and Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand, along with Seneca County Sheriff Frederick Stevens.
“If our jails see no option but refusing federal ICE detainees, what happens to those detainees, who are prioritized for removal for committing heinous crimes in our communities and posing national security threats? None of us wants to find out,” Yost said. “That’s just one important reason why I’m suing to end this illegal mandate.”
Yost also said sheriff’s offices are not the only entities in Ohio with federal contracts, pointing out defense contractors, higher education, the medical industry and shipping industry also fall under the rule.
Nationwide, the Department of Labor reports, federal contractors account for about one-fifth of the labor force.
Yost also said it is an issue of federal overreach.
“I’ve said it many times: The Biden administration may not do whatever it wants however it wants,” he said. “The Constitution lays out critical rules by which the executive branch must operate. Congress and the states have their own powers, which the administration can’t just take over because it wants to.”