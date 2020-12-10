(The Center Square) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the state was joining dozens of other agencies across the U.S. in a lawsuit that takes aim at social media giant Facebook for its size and dominance in the marketplace.
Yost said there have been a number of concerns with the company, founded more than a decade-and-a-half-ago. Among them: anti-competitive allegations, monetizing consumer data, stifling innovation and privacy breaches.
“Facebook’s unchecked power has grabbed an alarming level of control over what we see, say, buy and even who are friends are,” Yost said. “It is a dangerous seduction where we, as consumers, have become the product for Facebook by controlling so many aspects of our lives.”
Facebook in recent years has faced criticism for its handling of user information. The Cambridge Analytica scandal in early 2018 placed the company under a microscope after it became known millions of users’ personal data was acquired without their consent and, in turn, became a tool for targeted political advertising.
Yost said that, in an effort to maintain its market dominance in social networking, Facebook uses a variety of methods to slow or stop competing services. Two of the most utilized, he said, have been to be buy smaller and potential rivals before they became a threat or two “squash” third-party developers that Facebook invited to use its platform if they showed signs of gaining market traction.
“As one market participant note, if an application encroached on Facebook’s turf or didn’t consider selling, Zuckerberg would go into ‘destroy mode,’ subjecting small businesses to the ‘wrath of Mark,’” Yost said in a press release.
Separately, but in coordination with the states, the Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Facebook in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The state-backed lawsuit is headed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, and an executive committee that includes Yost, along with attorneys general from California, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Tennessee and the District of Columbia.
Facebook, in a statement posted to Twitter, argued that all of its acquisitions had already been subject to government review.
“Years after the FTC cleared our acquisitions, the government now wants a do-over with no regard to the impact that precedent would have on the broader business community or the people who choose our products every day,” the company wrote.