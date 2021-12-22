(The Center Square) – Ohio’s unemployment rate fell for the second consecutive month, prompting groups to call the most-recent jobless report good news while still characterizing the state’s economy as fragile.
The state’s unemployment rate fell to 4.8% in November from 5.1% in October, still above the national rate of 4.2%, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Labor.
Rea Hederman Jr., executive director of the Economic Research Center and vice president of policy at The Buckeye Institute, a Columbus-based policy group, called the numbers good news at a good time.
“After a strong October jobs report, Ohio enjoyed some more holiday cheer with another strong report in November,” Hederman said. “Although Ohio continued to lag behind the national numbers, November’s report is good news for the Buckeye State.”
The state continued its monthly private-sector job growth trend, adding 11,300 jobs in November, with the leisure and hospitality sector adding 8,000 jobs. Growth also came in construction (2,800 new jobs) and science and technical services (2,100).
Retail added 1,200 jobs based mainly on hiring for the holiday season.
The durable goods manufacturing sector lost 600 jobs in November as supply chain issues and higher prices for materials impacted the industry.
Ohio is down 180,000 private-sector jobs from its pre-pandemic level.
“While Ohio has experienced two consecutive strong months of job growth, the state’s economic recovery is still fragile and is threatened by supply chain issues, high inflation and vaccine mandates that could force employers—who are already struggling to find enough workers—to fire good employees,” Hederman said. “Even as Ohio helps businesses and workers, the federal government issues more mandates that could slow the recovery. State policymakers should continue to oppose this federal government overreach to ensure Ohio’s economic recovery remains on track.”