(The Center Square) – A bill set to be introduced in the Ohio House that would prohibit statewide office holders from being paid for work in the private sector would also call for removal from office for any violation.
Ohio House Democratic officials announced the State Official Integrity Act at a Thursday news conference, saying they are hopeful for a vote in the Legislature this year and for bipartisan support.
“We are eager to make this a bipartisan issue, and we are hopeful and will do our very best to get it to a vote in the statehouse this year,” said Rep. Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson.
The Legislature is expected to return to session in early September following its summer recess. The session ends Dec. 31.
House Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, said the bill would deal with only statewide officer holders, who have full-time, paid positions with the state. The Ohio Constitution defines legislators as part-time and many hold employment outside their duties in Columbus.
Lawmakers also answer to the joint ethics committee and consistently review items for conflicts of interest, Russo said.
“We believe that all Ohioans no matter who they are or where they are from, they want to know their elected officials are working for them,” Russo said. “The vast majority of public servants do just that. Unfortunately, there are a few in political power who have demonstrated they are willing to abuse the trust and power for their own personal gain.”
Russo pointed to Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who recently disclosed text messages that seem to show he pushed for passage of House Bill 6, a billion-dollar nuclear bailout bill that federal prosecutors call the largest corruption scandal in state history.
Husted had said in the spring he had played no role in the passage of HB6.
Husted also accepted a paid corporate board position in May with Heartland BancCorp. Democrats said it is unprecedented for a statewide elected official to hold a paid corporate board position and raises concerns about statewide officeholders utilizing political influence for personal gain and creating potential conflicts of interest.
“As elected officials, we are expected to serve our constituents with integrity and avoid even the perception of a conflict of interest. Those in the highest positions of power should not be able to advantage themselves at the expense of the people of Ohio. This legislation will be a step toward building the public’s trust in Ohio’s government,” said Rep. Mary Lightbody, D-Westerville.
The bill would be enforced by the Ohio Ethics Commission and would apply to governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state auditor, state treasurer, secretary of state, chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court and any other justices of the Supreme Court.