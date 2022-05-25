(The Center Square) – Tuesday’s shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 21, including 19 children, came five days after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced nearly $5 million in grants for 98 schools aimed at improving school safety.
The money, according to DeWine, is expected to be used for security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, and visitor badging systems.
“I care deeply about every child in Ohio, and this will help ensure that more students are learning in an environment where they can feel safe and secure,” said DeWine, who Wednesday also ordered flags to be lowered in remembrance of the shooting victims. “Today's kids are tomorrow's leaders, and we applaud the school districts that are proactively looking for ways to protect both their students and staff."
In a statement late Tuesday night, DeWine offered law enforcement assistance to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott following the killings at an Uvalde, Texas elementary school.
“Fran and I are heartbroken over the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. The last place we should be afraid to send our children and grandchildren is to school,” DeWine said. “School safety and law enforcement intelligence gathering are key efforts within our Ohio Department of Public Safety and we offer any assistance to Gov. Abbott and Texas law enforcement that they may need. Fran and I will keep the victims and their families in our prayers, and we ask all Ohioans to do the same.”
Ohio Democrats renewed calls for gun control.
“How many times are we going to allow this to happen,” U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said in a tweet. “I’m at a loss. The inaction of a handful of politicians in Washington and state legislatures continue to cost us lives, mass shooting after mass shooting.”
Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo, D-Upper Arlington, called the shooting horrific.
“This is horrific,” Russo tweeted. “Please don’t call yourself ‘pro-life’ if you aren’t willing to #Dosomething to ensure the lives and safety of our children are valued more than your damn gun.”
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, also offered sympathies.
“My heart goes out to the families of the victims of this horrible tragedy in Uvalde,” Portman tweeted. “Our nation mourns for the innocent children, teacher and all those affected by this senseless act of violence. We also thank the brave first responders who run toward danger in the name of protecting us all.”
Late in 2021, the Ohio House passed legislation that would allow school boards to arm teachers and reduce training requirements.
The bill would require a school employee to complete concealed carry weapon training in order to carry on school grounds and complete 20 initial hours of training, along with four reoccurring hours of training established by the attorney general.
Currently, teachers are required police-level training following a ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court.
House Bill 99 received significant opposition in the House from law enforcement, teacher and education groups, churches and parental groups, but passed on a Republican party-line vote.
It’s received only one hearing in the Senate Veterans and Public Safety Committee.