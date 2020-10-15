(The Center Square) – Ohio remained relatively stable compared to much of the rest of the country in new initial unemployment claims, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday.
According to the weekly updated data, 19,211 Ohioans filed initial jobless claims last week, up slightly from 18,653 the week before. That’s an increase of 558.
That jump placed it outside the top dozen states in the country. Indiana saw the largest jump with an increase of nearly 19,000.
An initial claim comes when an employee becomes separated from an employer to determine basic eligibility for the program.
Nearly 900,000 American workers filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week, an increase of 53,000 new claims from the week prior and a sign that the U.S. economy has a long way to go to recovery.
In all, 898,000 new claims were filed in the week ending Oct. 10, when seasonally adjusted. That's up from the previous week's revised level of 845,000 claims.
In addition, 372,891 workers filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a new federal program for self-employed workers who usually are not eligible for unemployment benefits.