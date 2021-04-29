(The Center Square) – As states, business groups, energy producers and other industry groups show concern over President Joe Biden’s climate plan, Ohio organizations want more specifics and believe cooperation is needed.
Biden has announced a plan that contained few specific measurers but established goals of cutting 2005 emission numbers in half by 2030.
The Ohio Manufacturers Association (OMA) pointed to concerns raised by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), which wants more details but also wants a fair plan.
“We believe that a unified federal policy combined with an equitable and enforceable international agreement is key,” NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons said after Biden’s announcement.
Ohio, the third-largest manufacturing state in terms of jobs and gross domestic product, has reduced industrial carbon emissions by more than 50% over the past 40 years, according to the Energy Information Administration. The OMA believes it’s important to account for the progress when establishing future goals.
The OMA called Biden’s plan nearly twice as ambitious as the Obama-era target and would require sweeping changes across the country’s economy.
The Ohio Chamber of Commerce, which pledged to work closely with state and federal regulatory partners for its members, believes there needs to be a balance between economic growth and environmental protection.
“The Ohio Chamber of Commerce is committed to ensuring a clean and safe environment now and into the future, and we are proud of the progress that our members have made toward this goal,” said Stephanie Kromer, director of energy and environmental policy for the chamber. “It’s important the Biden Administration works with Congress and stakeholders within the business community to put forth meaningful legislation that will embrace new and improve on existing technologies to reduce emissions.”
Ten states, including Wyoming and Texas, have filed a lawsuit against over a climate change executive order Biden signed on his first day in office. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey threatened a lawsuit last week over Biden’s proposed carbon reduction requirements.
Morrisey said if the U.S. meets Biden’s goals, the consequences would enhance China’s strategic position and force reliance on imports of critical rare earth metals. Not only would the plan hurt the economy, Morrisey said it would endanger national security.
The U.S. emitted 5.25 billion tons of carbon in 2019, but Biden’s plan would reduce it to about 3.07 billion, Morrisey said.