(The Center Square) – With opposition coming mainly from the health care community, the Ohio House moved a step closer to limiting the powers of the governor and the state health department.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has instituted several measurers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that limited gatherings, business operations and individual travel. The orders included everything from a statewide lockdown to curfews to alcohol sales limitations and virtually closed businesses the state deemed nonessential.
The bill before the House, Senate Bill 22, would give the General Assembly more oversight over similar orders and requires the governor to notify the House and Senate at least 15 days before issuing such orders. It also allows lawmakers to end a state of emergency and creates the Ohio Health Oversight and Advisory Committee.
The bill passed the Senate in mid-February.
The Association of Ohio Heath Commissions believes the legislation would limit the state’s ability to respond to public health emergencies.
“I trust that the Ohio General Assembly would not want to pass a law that would inadvertently limit the ability of the director to act as needed to limit or prevent the spread of any life-threatening disease or threat,” Beth Bickford, executive director of the AOHC, said in written testimony Tuesday. “As passed by the Ohio Senate, the legislation would have an impact far beyond the pandemic we are currently experiencing and have consequences to public health that expand beyond COVID-19.”
Dozens of individuals provided written testimony supporting the legislation.
At the bill’s first hearing earlier this month, state Sens, Rob McColley, R-Napolean, and Terry Johnson, R-McDermott, offered sponsor testimony.
“The goal of this piece of legislation is to give the citizens of Ohio, through their elected officials in the General Assembly, a voice in matters related to public health,” Johnson said in a news release. “I want to highlight that this bill will in no way limit an Ohio governor’s ability to respond quickly and decisively to a grave crisis, however, the constitution remains in effect and the governor and health director are subject to checks and balances.”
DeWine vetoed Senate Bill 311 in December, saying medical experts believed the bill restricted public health officials’ ability to react to public health threats and was “not in the best interest of protecting the health and safety of all Ohioans.”
The bill, easily passed with Republican majorities in the House and Senate, prohibited a statewide stay-at-home order such as the one enacted by DeWine in the spring, and it would have given the Ohio Legislature the ability by concurrent resolution to end other orders that shutdown businesses.
DeWine had called that bill a disaster.
DeWine established a benchmark last week for removing the orders, constraints, curfews and masks the entire state has lived under since last March. DeWine also slowly has eased some business and attendance limits at sporting events and other gatherings. Last week, he established a benchmark of 50 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period for removing all pandemic orders.