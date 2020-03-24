(The Center Square) – Ohio House Democrats want to eliminate in-person voting during the state’s primary, which was moved to June 2.
The “only way to hold this election with minimum risk for voters and poll workers alike is to conduct vote-by-mail only, a proven, secure system that’s already up and running in other states,” House Democratic Leader Emilia Strong Sykes, D-Akron, said in a statement. “We cannot risk further chaos and jeopardize the health of everyday Ohioans by scheduling another in-person primary during this deadly pandemic.”
Democrats also want to set an April 28 deadline for mailing in ballots, offer prepaid postage for absentee ballots and make absentee ballot applications available electronically.
Ohio's primary was scheduled for March 17 along with Florida, Illinois and Arizona. Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton ordered polls to close the day before because of a health emergency, prompting the Democratic Party to file a writ of prohibition with the Ohio Supreme Court, which failed.