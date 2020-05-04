(The Center Square) – The Ohio Statehouse will resume some operations this week as House committees are slated to meet.
Hearings have been on hold in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, on Tuesday, a pair of committees will hold hearings on pending legislation.
The House State and Local Government Committee will debate House Bill 444, which would authorize townships to issue industrial development bonds.
The measure eliminates a requirement that before issuing industrial development bonds, counties and municipalities designate a community improvement corporation (CIC) as its agency for industrial, commercial, distribution and research development.
Additionally, HB 444 would allow townships and municipalities to propose continuous joint police and fire levies. Under current law, they must be voted on every five years.
Another stipulation in the bill would require cemetery associations and religious societies that convey cemetery grounds to a township also transfer all cemetery records and funds to the municipality.
Meanwhile, the House Finance Committee will debate House Bill 388, a measure that aims to protect Ohioans from surprise billing.
The bill would, in part, require insurers to reimburse out-of-network providers for so-called “unanticipated” out-of-network care administered at an in-network facility. It also mandates providers to disclose information about the cost of out-of-network services.
The hearings come as the state begins to reemerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, some leaders have expressed frustration about how long it is taking to reopen the state.
“There is a tremendous amount of frustration from the majority of members in the Ohio House regarding the [DeWine] Administration’s unwillingness to recognize that small businesses that have much less daily traffic in their stores are closed while their large chain competitors have been open throughout the process,” Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, R-Glenford, said in a statement last week.
“As long as small retailers continue to be shut down while national chains are allowed to remain open, government is assisting in the demise of many great small businesses,” Householder added. “The big get bigger and the small go away. The House has asked to work with the Administration to come up with common sense solutions to resolve this, but have been met with deaf ears.”