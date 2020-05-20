(The Center Square) – The state House on Wednesday passed legislation granting a three-month amnesty to Ohioans who are delinquent in paying state taxes and fees.
The amnesty would run from Jan. 1 to March 30, and delinquent taxpayers could pay their bill without any interest or penalties.
Under House Bill 609, the state would send revenue to its rainy day fund, formally known as the Budget Stabilization Fund (BSF), rather than the General Revenue Fund (GRF). However, it also includes a provision to disperse funds that would have gone to the Local Government Fund (LGF) and Public Library Fund (PLF) via the GRF to those funds.
“The COVID-19 pandemic demands continued deliberation and thoughtful action from this body to meet the severe public health and economic challenges it has caused our state,” state Rep. Thomas West, D-Canton, said on the House floor. “I believe this bill can be (an) impactful part of our economic response and a reminder to Ohio that we work for you, especially during this time of crisis.”
Ohio has executed four tax amnesty programs since 2001, according to a news release from West. During a 2018 program, the state collected $14.3 million in unpaid taxes, while a 2002 program brought in $30.5 million, according to a release from West, citing a Department of Taxation report.
“When taxes are due, we need to make sure it’s fair to everyone,” state Rep. Derek Merrin, R-Monclova Township, said on the House floor. “And when someone doesn’t pay their taxes, it’s not fair to everyone else that paid. … Rather than having a heavy hand in trying to get a few more percentages of interest, we just want people to pay the taxes that were originally due.”
The state House on Wednesday also approved legislation lawmakers say protects Ohioans from surprise billing.
House Bill 388 requires insurers to reimburse out-of-network providers for so-called “unanticipated” out-of-network care administered at an in-network facility. It also requires providers to disclose information about the cost of out-of-network services.
“With this bill … Ohioans will no longer receive these devastating surprise medical bills,” House Speaker Pro Tem James Butler, R-Oakwood, said on the House floor.
Representatives also approved House Bill 3, which changes how law enforcement agencies respond to domestic violence cases. It also creates protections for domestic violence victims who are in “extreme risk and lethal situations.”
The bill is named Aisha’s Law in memory of Aisha Fraser, a former Shaker Heights sixth-grade teacher who was killed by her ex-husband.
“Aisha’s Law represents nearly 18 months of interested party meetings with dozens of stakeholders, multiple redrafts, some very heart breaking calls with survivors and advocates and eye opening calls with various centers of excellence on domestic policy across the country,” state Rep. Janine Boyd, D-Cleveland Heights, said in a news release. “I promised Aisha’s family, her friends, her colleagues and her students that I would leave no stone unturned. This is a victory for domestic violence survivors across Ohio.”