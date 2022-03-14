(The Center Square) – Families wanting to see patients in Ohio hospitals would not be turned away during another pandemic if a bill that passed the Ohio House clears the Senate and is signed by Gov. Mike DeWine.
House Bill 324 follows similar proposals that stopped government from limiting gun sales during a pandemic or closing places of worship and addressed essential business designations, all in response to DeWine’s closure of certain parts of communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill, known as Shirley and Wilma’s Law, passed with a 90-0 vote and would make sure patients are allowed access to family and clergy during a pandemic similar to COVID-19. Many state hospitals either eliminated all visitation or severely restricted it at different points during the pandemic.
“Our goal here is not to open hospital doors with unfettered access to patients without regard for health and safety,” Rep. Scott Lipps, R-Franklin, said. “We simply wish to draw attention to the fact that companionship plays a significant role in mental and physical health. We don’t want there to be hundreds more stories like Shirley and Wilma’s. There is some middle ground here.”
Lipps said the bill’s namesakes, Shirley and Wilma, both died during the pandemic without being able to see certain family members and clergy during their hospital stays.
The bill would require visitor screening for symptoms and prohibits entry to visitors displaying or disclosing symptoms. It also would require visitors to limit movement in facilities, wear a mask, maintain social distancing and limit the number of visitors at any one time.
Clergy would not count toward that number of visitors.
“We cannot stand idly by while our loved ones are passing away in a cold, empty hospital room. I believe it is a human right to spend your final moments surrounded by the people most important to you,” Lipps said.
The House last month also passed legislation that would prohibit government from using an emergency declaration to close firearms dealers or restrict the lawful ownership of guns. The bill was in response to other states that declared those businesses nonessential during the pandemic.
House Bill 325 is now in a Senate committee.
DeWine signed into a law in late 2020 a bill that bans public officials from closing houses of worship.