(The Center Square) – Nearly 300 Ohio companies are in line for funding aimed at increasing training for current and new employees.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the state’s TechCred program has reached nearly 1,000 companies after the latest application period. Husted serves as the director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation.
“Before being elected, Gov. [Mike] DeWine and I promised to create a program to help Ohioans renew their skills and put them on track to a better career,” Husted said. “Today, I am excited that we reached our goal of funding over 10,000 upskilling opportunities. When these students complete their certificates, there will be more than 10,000 Ohioans with better skills, earning power and job security.”
The August round was record-setting, according to Husted, with more than 1,227 more credentials approved than in June 2020, the previous high month. The program has worked with 983 employers and reimbursed nearly 12,000 credits.
“TechCred is helping Ohio businesses upskill their workforce,” Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Development Services Agency, said. “Credentials earned through this program help employees and businesses prepare for a brighter future.”
The program gives employers a chance to create new skills for current and future employees and receive up to $2,000 per credential when those employees complete technology-focused training. Employers can be reimbursed for up to $30,000 per funding round.
“The strength of Ohio’s economy hinges on a skilled workforce, and the continued growth of TechCred reinforces that idea," Randy Gardner, Ohio Department of Higher Education cancellor, said. “It is great to see so many Ohio employers and their workers taking advantage of this program, which will help ensure their success now and in the future.”