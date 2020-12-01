(The Center Square) – A report from the Reason Foundation ranks Ohio’s state-managed roads 13th in the nation.
The 25th Annual Highway Report benchmarks the condition and cost-effectiveness of state highways in 13 categories, which include pavement condition, traffic congestion, structurally deficient bridges, traffic fatalities and spending per mile based on spending and performance data submitted by state highway agencies to the federal government for 2018.
“In safety and performance categories, Ohio ranks 13th overall in fatality rate, 19th in structurally deficient bridges, 21st in traffic congestion, 29th in urban interstate pavement condition and 29 in rural interstate pavement condition,” according to the report.
“On spending, Ohio ranks 21st in total spending per mile and 22nd in capital and bridge costs per mile.”
Baruch Feigenbaum is lead author of the Annual Highway Report and senior managing director of transportation policy at Reason Foundation.
“To improve in the rankings, Ohio needs to improve its pavement condition. The state ranks in the bottom 10 for urban arterial pavement condition and the bottom half for both urban and rural interstate pavement condition,” Feigenbaum said in the report.
Ohio’s overall highway performance is better than Indiana (32nd) and Pennsylvania (39th), but worse than Kentucky (3rd).
The report concludes North Dakota, Missouri and Kansas manage the top-three state-highway systems, while New Jersey, Alaska, Delaware, and Massachusetts have the worst-performing state highway systems.