In this Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, the Ohio National Guard directs traffic away from the debate hall in Cleveland where the first presidential debate between Republican candidate President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden was being held. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 that he has activated 580 National Guard men and women in preparations for potentially armed protests at the U.S. Capitol and the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.