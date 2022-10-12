(The Center Square) – The client of an Ohio policy group will not have to pay any fines after he refused to follow orders to close his Washington, D.C. bar during the pandemic, a judge ruled.
The Buckeye Institute, based in Columbus, represented Eric Flannery before Judge Cory Chandler. Flannery is a Navy veteran who co-owns The Big Board, a Washington, D.C. bar and restaurant that had its operating and liquor license suspended when it refused to shut down during the pandemic.
Flannery tweeted at the time, “everyone is welcome.”
“Administrative Law Judge Chandler ruled that Mr. Flannery owes zero dollars in fines, which is exactly the right amount,” said Robert Alt, president and chief executive officer of The Buckeye Institute, and one of the attorneys representing Flannery. “The Buckeye Institute is pleased that Administrative Law Judge Chandler dismissed this latest notice of infraction by D.C. Health. But there are bigger issues at stake here too: The Big Board should have never been subjected to these lawless orders in the first place.”
Flannery, The Buckeye Institute and D.C. officials negotiated, and The Big Board was allowed to reopen, but the D.C. Health Department tried to impose more fines on the restaurant related to the initial refusal to close.
Chandler ruled against those fines.
The Buckeye Institute took on Flannery’s case pro bono after government officials shut down the neighborhood pub because he welcomed all customers regardless of vaccination status and refused to enforce the city’s mask mandates.