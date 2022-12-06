(The Center Square) – An Ohio policy group has challenged a law that requires the IRS to demand private donor information from charity groups with a federal lawsuit.
The Buckeye Institute, represented by lawyers from the Institute for Free Speech and its own attorneys, filed its lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Columbus Division. It claims the law violates the First Amendment and the requirement restricts free speech.
According to a release from The Buckeye Institute, the IRS has admitted it does not need the donor records and issued a rule in 2020 to stop collecting records from other tax-exempt organizations classified in other ways.
The Buckeye Institute believes its work “would be significantly damaged” if its donors could remain confidential.
“The Buckeye Institute has experienced firsthand the chilling effect that forced donor disclosure has on the freedom of association,” said Robert Alt, president and chief executive officer of The Buckeye Institute and counsel of record in the case.
Alt said that in 2013, shortly after the group urged Ohio’s governor and legislature to reject federal Medicaid expansion, the group was selected for audit by the IRS.
“Some Buckeye donors feared that this conspicuous audit was likely instigated as retaliation for Buckeye’s prominent role as the leading voice opposing the administration’s proposed Medicaid expansion, and those same donors expressed serious concern that if their names appeared on Buckeye’s audited records, they too could be potentially subjected to retaliatory individual audits or other such government antagonism,” Alt said. “As a result, many Buckeye donors stopped giving entirely and others made smaller, anonymous, cash donations to The Buckeye Institute in the aftermath of Buckeye’s politically-motivated IRS audit – often foregoing donation receipts and with it tax-deductibility – hoping to avoid any political retribution.”
The lawsuit also says a recent leak of IRS data can reasonably give donors concern.