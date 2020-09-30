(The Center Square) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wants to overhaul managed health care in the Ohio Medicaid program.
DeWine said it would be the first major overhaul in the system that covers 3 million Ohioans in 15 years. It’s the largest program in the state, impacting one out of every three people.
“Since coming into office in January 2019, my administration has been evaluating our Medicaid program to develop a vision of a better, healthier and more productive state,” DeWine said. “With input from Ohioans covered by Medicaid, physicians, hospitals, health care providers and managed care plans, this will be the first major overhaul in 15 years.”
DeWine wants the new program to focus on improving care for children with complex needs, emphasizing personalized care experience, improving wellness and health outcomes and increasing transparency and accountability across managed care.
The state will open a new provider application window, and a second managed care application will be issued later this fall aimed specifically at children with complex behavioral health needs.
Despite the two rounds of bids called for from the state, DeWine said the changes will not disrupt coverage for Ohioans or access to care.