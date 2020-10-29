(The Center Square) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wants each community in Ohio to decide how it will respond to record-breaking COVID-19 cases, rather than issue statewide orders in an effort slow the spread.
At his regular Thursday news conference, DeWine called for community leaders to develop COVID defense teams that include health department officials, hospital officials, county commissioners, mayors, business leaders and others to develop plans on what steps need to be taken to slow the spread of the virus in each community.
He believes Ohioans respond better to local people and local officials, rather than state government.
“This is what we need to fight back. The virus is raging across the state of Ohio. There is no place to hide. We have to come together to fight this invader,” DeWine said. “My experience in politics and in government in Ohio is things happen at the local level. Somebody at the local level who might not think they should wear a mask is a lot more likely to listen to a neighbor than they are to me.”
In March, DeWine issued a statewide stay-at-home order, which essentially shut down all non-essential businesses, forcing many businesses to close or reduce operations and causing significant job losses.
In mid-May, DeWine lifted that order and replaced it with recommendations, but some business restrictions remain in place.
For example, restaurants and bars must adhere to social distancing guidelines or face fines, and alcohol sales must be stopped at 10 p.m.
The increase in spread, DeWine continued to say, is not related to schools, the workplace, restaurants or bars, but rather informal, social events such as parties, family gatherings and funerals. With cooler weather and holidays nearing, concern is growing.
“We really need to change how we celebrate,” Dr. Rick Lofgren, president of the University of Cincinnati’s affiliated health care system, said. “We really need to recommit and understand we need to maintain our exposure and our bubble.”
Ohio announced 3,590 new cases Thursday, 700 higher than the previous record day, which was earlier this week. There were 192 new hospitalizations, which is the third-highest day. The top five hospitalization days all occurred in the last 10 days.
DeWine, however, said he remains optimistic.
“We can, in fact, slow down this invader. The decisions each Ohioan makes each day will really determine what kind of winter we have. We must mask more. We must distance more. We can control our own destiny.”