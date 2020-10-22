(The Center Square) – As COVID-19 hospitalizations set a new record this week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he will keep a curfew on alcohol sales around the state.
Despite saying earlier this month he was considering lifting or amending the ban, DeWine said this week it would be irresponsible to allow bars and restaurants to sell alcohol after 10 p.m.
“We are not going to do the bars and restaurants. With these numbers going crazy, we can’t do this now. It would be very irresponsible at this point for a governor to do this,” DeWine said.
That could set up a showdown next month between DeWine, a Republican, and Republicans and Democrats in both the Ohio House and Senate, which are moving forward with bills to end DeWine’s ban.
Senate President Larry Obhof, along with President Pro Tem Bob Petterson and Democratic Caucus Leader Kenny Yuko, are three of 22 total co-sponsors of the senate bill that would end the curfew.
In the House, State Rep. Al Cutrona introduced a bill in early September to do the same things.
Both pieces of legislation could come up after the Nov. 3 general election in a lame duck session.
“Ohio’s restaurants and bars have suffered immensely from the restrictions placed on their industry during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Obhof said. “In order to survive, we have seen them step up during this crisis to find innovative ways to safely serve their customers and keep hundreds of thousands of Ohioans employed. These are our friends, our neighbors and leaders in the communities, and Senate Bill 374 will help them keep their jobs and doors open.”
DeWine had the Ohio Liquor Control Commission create an emergency rule to enact the curfew July 31.
DeWine said Ohio hospitals currently are treating 1,221 COVID-19 patients, which is the most at any one time since the start of the pandemic. A total of 216 of those hospitalizations were reported in one 24-hour period this week, a record for a single day by more than 50 from the previous high in July.
“So far, Ohio’s hospitals still have adequate remaining capacity to care for everyone who is sick, but our hospitalizations are already breaking records, and we are not seeing any signs of Ohio ‘s case numbers slowing down,” DeWine said.
In all, 69 of Ohio’s 88 counties have a high incidence of COVID-19 spread, meaning their rate of cases is more than 100 cases per 100,000 population, according to DeWine.