(The Center Square) – Ohio joined the growing list of states banning the popular social media application TikTok from state-owned devices.
Gov. Mike DeWine's executive order is applicable on all state-owned or state-leased devices capable of accessing the internet for any social media app, channel or platform owned by an entity in China.
TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance Ltd.
“These social media applications and platforms are known to directly or indirectly act as an intelligence gathering mechanism for the CCP by sharing sensitive personal and business information and data obtained from its users and their devices with the CCP,” DeWine’s order reads. “The State of Ohio will not permit its state-owned or state-leased devices to act as a source to provide information to the CCP.”
The ban includes TikTok, Tencent QQ, Tencent Video, QQ International, Qzone, WeChat, Weibo, Xiao HongShu, Zhihu, Meituan, Toutiao, Alipay, Xiami Music, Tiantian Music, DingTalkfDing Ding, Douban, RenRen, Youku/Tudou, Little Red Book and Zhihu.
He ordered the Department of Administrative Services to review and update policies, if necessary.
DeWine’s order comes on the heels of several other states, and the federal government, creating the same bans. Sixteen other states have banned TikTok on all state-owned devices. Four states have banned the social media site from some state-owned devices.
Also, President Joe Biden late last month approved banning TikTok from U.S. government phones.
Indiana filed two lawsuits against TikTok, alleging it has engaged in deceptive practices aimed at minors in violation of Indiana’s Deceptive Consumer Sales Act.
The first suit alleges TikTok lured children to the platform with misleading messaging indicating the app contains “infrequent/mild” sexual content, profanity or drug references though the platform is riddled with such material.
The second suit alleges TikTok collected large amounts of data and personal information about Indiana consumers while deceiving them to believe their personal information is protected from the Chinese government and Communist Party.