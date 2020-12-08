(The Center Square) – Ohioans who thought they could stay out a little longer later this week will have to think again.
Gov. Mike DeWine said he plans to extend a statewide curfew that was set to expire Thursday in an effort to stem the growing COVID-19 pandemic throughout the state.
In mid-November, DeWine placed Ohioans under a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for 21 days, ending all non-essential trips. At a news briefing this week, he said as cases continue to rise, it will have to be extended, although he said it seems the rate of increase is slowing.
He expects to announce more information Thursday.
“We think that the curfew, as well as the masking order and enforcement have slowed this rate of increase, but it is still at a much too high level,” DeWine said.
On Monday, DeWine said the state reported nearly 10,000 new cases and 63 new deaths.
“We’ve made real progress. We just have to do more. We have to reduce the number of contacts with other people. We need to pull back even more,” DeWine said.
The curfew does not apply to people going to or from work, getting groceries or a carryout meal, going to the hospital or in an emergency situation. Drive-thru and delivery retail business can continue after 10 p.m.
DeWine said grocery stores and pharmacies are not forced to close.
Also, DeWine called on Congress to not leave Washington, D.C. without a relief package.
“What was done in the spring made all the difference in the world, not only in our ability to fight the virus but it made a huge difference in people’s lives,” DeWine said. “We know the next few months are going to be tough, so getting a bill out of Congress is very, very important.”