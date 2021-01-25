(The Center Square) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine became the 23rd governor in the nation to proclaim this week as Ohio School Choice Week. It’s the eighth time in the last 10 years an Ohio governor recognized the national event, which is expected to be celebrated in the state with more than 1,600 virtual activities.
One of the Ohio events is a virtual K-8 school choice fair Jan. 30, where parents and students will have an opportunity to visit schools via zoom to learn about scholarship opportunities in Northwest Ohio.
A recent survey of Ohioans by EdChoice, a national nonprofit organization that advocates for school choice, showed 34% of all adults believe private schools offer the best education for children, ranking slightly ahead of public schools at 33%. At the same time, 42% of school parents surveyed ranked public schools as the best choice, while private schools came in at 35%.
When offered a description of school vouchers that allows parents the option of sending their child to the school of their choice – whether public or private –and tax dollars currently given to school districts would be given to parents, 61% of those survey supported the idea.
Ohio offers a variety of options for parents and students, ranging from traditional public schools, charter and magnet public schools, which are free to attend, to online, private and home school opportunities.
In November, DeWine expanded school choice opportunities by signing into law legislation that allows students to apply for vouchers for private schools if they are in low-performing schools or low-income districts. Supporters say this bill provides more opportunities for students and parents, but opponents say it diverts potential public resources away from public schools and toward private schools.
Under the bill, sponsored by Sen. Matt Huffman, R-Lima, parents can apply for the vouchers if their students are enrolled in schools ranked in the bottom 30% according to the performance index rankings. It also expands eligibility for all students who are in districts that have 20% or more low-income students.
The legislation also increases the income-based voucher program so students are eligible if they are at 250% of the poverty level. Previous law only provided eligibility to students at 200% of the poverty level.