(The Center Square) – The Cleveland Browns picked up another win this week, but this time it came off the field and included fans.
When the Browns play host to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, twice as many spectators will be allowed in FirstEnergy Stadium than in previous weeks after the Ohio Department of Health and Gov. Mike DeWine approved a request to increase spectator limits.
Both the Browns and the city of Cleveland sent letters to ODH Interim Director Lance Himes asking for an increase from the original variance of 6,000 spectators DeWine gave both the Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals.
The city, in its letter, said the Cleveland Department of Public Health, the Department of Public Safety and fire and police departments each reviewed and endorsed the Browns’ plan to add fans.
However, the plan continues the ban on tailgating, ending alcohol sales at the end of the third quarter, limiting suites to 10 people and having someone on hand to address health and safety violations.
The ODH did establish guidelines to go along with the 12,000 spectators, including ensuring 6-feet social distances, requiring that spectators use the stadium entrance closest to their seat and requiring spectators to be grouped in pods of two to four people, with no group larger than six.
FirstEnergy’s capacity is 67,895.
The Bengals play at Baltimore on Sunday and at Indianapolis the next week, before returning home to welcome the Browns on Oct. 25.