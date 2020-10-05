(The Center Square) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine scored as below average when it comes to taxing and spending from a limited government perspective, according to a new report released by the Cato Institute.
DeWine received a grade of D, which puts him 31st with a score of 49.
The Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, pointed out the country was entering its 11th year of economic expansion and state governments enjoyed by increased revenue and spending, but the COVID-19 pandemic impacted governments at all levels.
Chris Edwards, director of tax policy studies, and David Kemp, Cato Institute research associate, authored the report. They said some states managed to tap rainy day funds and were prepared, while others have overspent and accumulated debt.
DeWine, who took office in January 2019, immediately called for a $1.2 billion per year tax increase for transportation that raised $865 million a year and raised the state’s gas tax from 28 to 38.5 cents per gallon, according to the report.
DeWine also approved tax increases on vape products and online sales.
However, the report pointed out, he signed a law that cut income taxes in 2019 that saved Ohioans, on average, about $350 annually.
“Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine scored poorly on the Cato fiscal report, earning a D. Unfortunately, his tax increases outweighed the cuts, which pulled his score down,” Edwards said.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu received the highest report in this year’s report after twice suing vetoes to stop a payroll tax and cutting the state’s two main business taxes.
The report ranked Washington Gov. Jay Inslee the nation’s worst and received a grade of F for the fourth consecutive report. The authors said Inslee has pushed for “nonstop” tax hikes and has an “insatiable appetite for spending."
The new report is the 15th biennial fiscal report card on the nation’s governors. View the full report at https://www.cato.org/publications/white-paper/fiscal-policy-report-card-americas-governors-2020#download