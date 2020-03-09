FILE - OH Mike DeWine 3-5-2019

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks March 5, 2019, during the Ohio State of the State address at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio.

 Paul Vernon / AP photo

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency Monday over the novel coronavirus to help contain the spread of the disease in the Buckeye State.

"The state of emergency that I've declared in #Ohio is a legal necessity that allows state departments and agencies to better coordinate in their response," DeWine said in a tweet.

The first three people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state, officials announced Monday. All three are from Cuyahoga County.

"This afternoon we learned that three Ohioans have tested positive for #COVID19," DeWine tweeted. "It's important for us to take aggressive action to protect Ohioans, and therefore, I have declared a state of emergency in #Ohio.

More than 200 people have been diagnosed across the U.S.

