Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency Monday over the novel coronavirus to help contain the spread of the disease in the Buckeye State.
"The state of emergency that I've declared in #Ohio is a legal necessity that allows state departments and agencies to better coordinate in their response," DeWine said in a tweet.
The first three people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state, officials announced Monday. All three are from Cuyahoga County.
"This afternoon we learned that three Ohioans have tested positive for #COVID19," DeWine tweeted. "It's important for us to take aggressive action to protect Ohioans, and therefore, I have declared a state of emergency in #Ohio.
More than 200 people have been diagnosed across the U.S.