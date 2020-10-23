FILE - Gov. Mike DeWine

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addesses steps the state is taking to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

(The Center Square) – Ohio criminal justice agencies received help Friday when Gov. Mike DeWine released federal money to help agencies during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

DeWine awarded $4.6 million of CARES Act money to law enforcement agencies, courts, victim services groups, probation and parole departments and correction facilities.

“With this funding, we’re able to help those working in the criminal justice field effectively and safely carry out their law enforcement duties and help victims of crime,” DeWine said in a news release. “These grants will help with the financial burden the pandemic has caused and help prevent spread of this devasting disease.”

The announcement comes as DeWine said infections and hospitalizations throughout the state have reached record numbers.

Part of the new money is expected to be directed toward helping sexual assault and human trafficking victim service providers give assistance to survivors in a safe manor.

Also, the money will go to help more than a dozen local jails with costs associated with the virus.

Previously, the state gave out nearly $8 million in CARES funding to local criminal justice centers over the summer.

An Ohio native, J.D. Davidson is a veteran journalist with more than 30 years of experience in newspapers in Ohio, Georgia, Alabama and Texas. He has served as a reporter, editor, managing editor and publisher.